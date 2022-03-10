The Colorado Commission on Higher Education approved 20 project proposals as part of the Open Educational Resources grant program on Thursday.
The commission approved nearly $1 million for the 20 projects, with the largest grant of $75,000 being awarded to Colorado State University for "Increased Focus on High Enrollment and DEI," according to the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
"We are saving Colorado students money on textbooks, providing innovative and high-quality education, and reducing out-of-pocket costs," Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release.
The OER grant program was established in 2018 through House Bill 18-1331. To date, the program has issued grants to 35 public institutions in Colorado and has saved Colorado students more than $10 million on textbook costs, according to the Department of Higher Education.
The grant program awards money to higher education institutions through individual and small group grants or institutional level grants.
Institution-funded proposals have frequently been intercampus collaborations and target subject fields with high enrollment or expensive textbook costs, education officials said.
The 20 projects approved Thursday totaled $968,803, and the projects ranged from institutional efforts to individual course material redesigns. Grants were awarded to institutions of all sizes. The full list can be found here.
"As the state continues to respond to students in the recovery from the pandemic, OER remains a strategic priority for saving learners money and promoting innovation and equity in higher education," said Angie Paccione, Department of Higher Education executive director. "This investment matters. We thank the OER Council, faculty, staff and students for championing these efforts. Their innovation in teaching and learning save students thousands of dollars each year."