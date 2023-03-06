Gov. Jared Polis ended the Education Leadership Council, which was created to improve Colorado’s standing in the country by providing a forum to discuss implementing education reform initiatives.

Polis’ announcement came last week.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper created the council in 2011 to, among other things, increase the state’s high school graduation rates and improve the talent pipeline.

In 2018, the council developed a strategic plan for Colorado to become “The State of Education” and in 2021, issued a retrospective of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In outlining the challenges ahead, the council noted teacher shortages and stubborn attainment gaps between White and minority students underscored the need for greater strategic planning.

In announcing the order, officials said disbanding the council would “cut red tape and make government more efficient.”

Its original purpose of providing a report with recommendations to the governor has been achieved, Polis said.

“While the Council is no longer necessary, its work will continue on through other groups, as Colorado maintains its focus on improving the State’s educational system and preparing the next generation workforce,” according to the executive order.

