A Colorado program that allows students to anonymously report safety threats saw a 23% increase in tips last month, receiving 2,423 tips in December compared to 1,973 in November.

The Safe2Tell program’s monthly report was released Tuesday, showing 298 suicide threats, 143 violence threats and 137 welfare checks were reported in December. Other top tips included bullying with 125 reports and cyberbullying with 111 reports.

December’s tips accounted for over 25% of the 9,564 total tips received this school year since Aug. 1. December also saw a 104% increase in duplicate tips regarding the same concern or event, which officials attributed to a national TikTok challenge that led to school threats on Dec. 17.

“While social media challenges are a continually evolving facet of school safety, a high number of duplicate tips like we saw in December indicates students and school communities feel comfortable reporting their safety concerns,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “The more reports about a particular concern, the more information we can pass on to local teams who can more comprehensively address student safety.”

This school year has seen almost twice the number of reports compared to last school year, likely due to students returning to the classroom after going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the same five-month period last year, 4,848 tips were submitted.

The program, managed by the attorney general's office, was started in 2004 as a response to the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Safe2Tell is intended to be a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials. Students can report bullying, stealing, threats, fights, drugs, alcohol, weapons, sexual misconduct, harassment, stalking, dating violence, cutting, suicidal behaviors or any other violent or dangerous situations that threaten their safety or the safety of others.

To make a report, students can call 1-877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.