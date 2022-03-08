Colorado State University has received a nearly $1 million federal grant that it will use to research how to better protect public health during wildfires, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday.
The $992,464 grant will focus on research that will improve communication about air quality and pollution with residents being impacted by a wildfire.
"In the wake of the Marshall Fire, Coloradans understand far too well that climate change has put our communities at increased risk of wildfire," EPA Region 8 Administrator KC Becker said in a news release. "This funding to CSU will improve communication with people about air pollution during wildfire events so that they can better protect their health."
The grant is one of 12 research projects receiving EPA funding that will address interventions and communication strategies to limit exposure and the associated health risks from wildfire smoke.
The program is meant to stimulate and support scientific and engineering research that advances the agency's mission to protect human health and the environment.
For more information on the grant, click here.