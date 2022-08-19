Several listening sessions will be held next week by the Colorado State University search committee as part of the ongoing search for the next president of the Fort Collins campus.

The listening sessions will give stakeholders an opportunity to tell the committee about what qualities the next president should have.

"We want to invite everyone in our community with an interest to join one of these listening sessions and share their thoughts, hopes, and expectations about the next president of Colorado State University Fort Collins," Search Advisory Committee Chair and CSU System Board of Governors Vice Chair Armando Valdez said in a news release. "We want this process to be inclusive and to benefit from the input of our diverse CSU community, and these sessions are a key part of that."

Three of the sessions will be held virtually and are scheduled on:

Monday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

And Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Three additional sessions will be held in Ballroom A at the Lory Student Center on:

Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Spanish translation and American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the in-person sessions, while closed captioning will be available during the virtual sessions, according to the university.

For additional information about the search, click here.