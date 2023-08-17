Colorado test scores 2023: Look up your school or district

Colorado's education board on Thursday released the results for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, which annually measures student success.

The data paints a mixed picture of Colorado's schools, showing incremental and inconsistent academic improvement across the state, as well as the lingering reverberations of learning loss following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each spring, the state administers the CMAS test for reading and math for third through eighth graders. And, to a lesser extent, students are also tested in science and social studies.

High schoolers take the SAT and PSAT, which is administered by the College Board, to measure a student’s readiness for college.

CMAS testing was not conducted in the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Denver Gazette created this tool to look up each district or school and view their performance over the years, including the test scores released by the state today.

Gazette contributor Evan Wyloge provided the data analysis of Colorado Measures of Academic Success test scores.