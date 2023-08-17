On Thursday, the state board of education released the results for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, an annual measure of student success.

Each spring, the state administers the CMAS test for reading and math for third through eighth graders. And, to a lesser extent, students are also tested in science and social studies.

High schoolers take the SAT and PSAT, which is administered by the College Board, to measure a student’s readiness for college.

CMAS testing was not conducted in the 2019-2020 academic year.

The state has not created a metric to rank district or school academic performances. To better understand — and compare — these CMAS scores, The Denver Gazette created a ranking by calculating “a grand total” by averaging math and literacy results.

Above is a look at the top performing schools in Colorado. Polaris Elementary School in Denver ranked No. 1 overall.