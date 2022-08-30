Here's a slogan: Colorado's state treasurer wants to return $3 million to state schools.
It's how Treasurer Dave Young's office headlined a Tuesday news release, urging residents to check to see if their school has unclaimed property it's eligible to receive. There's at least a 10% chance, his office said, that "gift certificates, tax refunds, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks" are waiting "with your school's name on it."
To check, visit colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com. Schools with unclaimed property include Aurora, Colorado Springs and Denver public school districts, as well as Colorado State and the universities of Colorado and Denver.
In the announcement, Bianca Gardelli said the program has sent 770 notices to Colorado schools and universities to inform them they have unclaimed property.