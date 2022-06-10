Rick Miranda, the chief academic officer for the three-campus Colorado State University System, was named interim president of CSU Fort Collins by the system's Board of Governors on Friday morning.
Miranda will assume the position on July 1. He replaces Joyce McConnell, who was named the university's first woman president in 2019.
"Few people have the deep understanding of all aspects of CSU academics and operations that Dr. Miranda brings to the table," said Board of Governors Chair Kim Jordan in a news release. "The Board has great confidence in his ability to lead thoughtfully and maintain the university's momentum through the transition to a new president."
McConnell and the university announced Thursday that the two parties agreed to "part ways." Her last day is June 30 and she will receive more $1.5 million as part of the separation agreement, the Coloradan reported.
Miranda joined the CSU faculty in 1982 and served as provost and executive vice president from 2009 through July 2020. He was named chief academic officer in 2012, according to the news release.
He also served as the chair of the Department of Mathematics, beginning in 1997, and was appointed dean of the College of Natural Sciences in 2002.
Miranda will not apply for the permanent position at Fort Collins. The Board of Governors moved to establish a Presidential Search Advisory Committee that will provide input in the development of a candidate profile, job description and leadership statement.
The committee will be composed of faculty members, staff, students and community members, according to the news release.