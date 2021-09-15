There are now more students reading, writing and studying at the University of Colorado Boulder than there were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.
Total enrollment at the university is up nearly 3% compared to last fall and 1% — or 369 students — higher than the 2019-2020 school year. Undergraduate students played the largest role in the surge as there are 500 more undergrads currently enrolled than the 2020-2021 academic year.
"We are excited that students are choosing to invest in their future by continuing their education at CU Boulder," said Chancellor Phillip DiStefano in a release. "We know this pandemic has not been easy, though this fall marks an exciting change, thanks to more in-person experiences enabled by the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine."
Graduate students also played a role as enrollment skyrocketed 6.5% compared to the same time last year. Despite these increases, enrollment of first-generation first-year students dropped nearly 2%, according to the university.
"Changes such as test-optional admissions will allow us to better recruit underserved populations, and that will be a major focus for us going forward," said Kevin MacLennan, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management in a release.
Last year, the university's enrollment dropped 1.6%. First year-students enrollment plummeted 11.1% and an additional 1,250 students deferred to enroll in the spring or fall of 2021, according to the release.
Despite these low numbers, the university second fall retention, which tracks students still enrolled after their first year is at 87.5%, matching a 2016 and 2017 record.
Chief Financial Officer Carla Ho'a said the rebound of enrollment at the university is encouraging and will help the university continue to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A return to pre-pandemic enrollment means we will have greater stability of resources to invest in our students' classroom experience and campus life," Ho'a said in a release.