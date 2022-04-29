The University of Colorado Boulder's Class of 2022 will get to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas at Folsom Field after two years of virtual ceremonies.
The school will award nearly 9,000 degrees May 5. The ceremony will honor fall 2021 and spring and summer 2022 degree candidates, according to the university.
NBC News correspondent Tom Costello, a CU Boulder alumnus, will be the keynote speaker.
The commencement is free to the public, but security screening will be in place and those attending must carry their items in a clear bag.
The university will hold other graduation ceremonies, including the law school's graduation ceremony on May 6. Gov. Jared Polis will be the keynote speaker at that ceremony, according to the university.