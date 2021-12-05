The Denver community is mourning after Sharon Bailey, a former Denver school board member and advocate for equity in education, died Friday night.

Bailey, 68, died suddenly in her Denver home, according to Denver Public Schools. She was a Denver native, having graduated from East High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver.

Bailey served on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education from 1988 to 1995. During her time on the board, she passionately advocated for students of color.

“Dr. Bailey dedicated her life to ensuring African-American students, educators and families were equipped with the tools they deserved for quality learning that reflected the voices and stories of the African American community,” the Denver Public Schools Board of Education said in a statement. “She always led with her deep passion for Black excellence.”

In 2016, Bailey was the primary researcher and author of the report “An Examination of Student Educator Experiences in Denver Public Schools through the Voices of African American Teachers and Administrators,” also known as the “Bailey Report.”

Her findings led to the establishment of the Denver Public Schools’ African American Equity Task Force, which provides recommendations to the district to achieve greater institutional equity for African American and other students and educators of color.

DSST Public Schools, a network of public charter schools in Denver and Aurora, called Bailey “one of the most impactful public education leaders of our time" in Colorado.

“Her deep commitment to creating an inclusive, equitable DPS and her willingness to courageously challenge all of us to constantly work toward that vision was inspiring,” the network’s statement read. “We are eternally grateful for her leadership.”

At the time of her death, Bailey was working with Denver Public Schools as a program manager of diversity, equity and inclusion. She had held the position since 2016.

Bailey previously served as director of policy and research in the Office of the Denver Auditor for 11 years and as a senior policy analyst at the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education for three years.

For more than three decades, she served in a leadership role for the International Black Women’s Congress, in addition to providing research and leadership for the Colorado Black Round Table, addressing racial disparities in education, health, criminal justice and economic well-being.

“I will always remember your legacy and incredible body of work in community,” said state Sen. Rhonda Fields, describing Bailey as an “iconic” member of the Denver community. "Dr. Bailey, we miss you already.”

Bailey’s many prestigious recognitions include her induction into the Colorado Association of School Board’s Hall of Fame, the Denver Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Community Contributions to the Citizens in 2019 and her recognition by the Council of Great City Schools for her contributions to urban education in 2016.

Some of her other awards include Princeton University’s Legacy of Service Award, the National Organization for Black Elected Officials’ Pillar of Leadership Award, Colorado Black Women for Political Action’s Community Service Award and the Denver chapter of the National Council of Negro Women’s Mary McLeod Bethune Legacy Award.

Despite her numerous esteemed accomplishments, Bailey will be remembered by most as a friend and mentor.

“She was a pillar in the education community,” said Priscilla Rahn, a Denver teacher and vice chairman of the Colorado Republican Committee. “We’ve had many conversations and she took great care in the way she mentored me. She had a heart of gold."

Bailey is survived by her husband, John, as well as their three sons and five grandchildren.