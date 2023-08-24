Denver Police Department officers joined 32 students who received $200 each at an Aurora Walmart for back-to-school shopping.

The event was promptly named "Shop with a Cop" and took place Saturday.

The Denver Police Charitable Youth Foundation selected the 32 students with the assistance of two Denver churches. During the event, each child was able to purchase $200 worth of school supplies and clothes — all while being assisted by 35 fully uniformed officers.

Each officer was paired up with a child, according to Officer Gregory Black.

After being matched with his student, a 6-year-old, Black said he was told by his shopping partner: “Imagine that you were my dad, and my dad is a cop and I get to go shopping with my cop dad.”

“Then he grabbed my hand and held on to it as he started pulling me,” Black said.

The 35 Denver police officers who signed up also included Executive Director of Public Safety Armando Saldate, SWAT team members and therapy dog Shelby, according to Denver Police Charitable Youth Foundation President Dave Stuht.

“It really was a life changing event for me,” Stuht said. “On multiple occasions, children wanted to purchase a gift for the officers because they were so moved by the officers. The children brought in hand drawn pictures to thank officers. Officers had said to me that it truly was a humbling experience.”

The program was created by the youth foundation because “this event was to build these relationships with the children of the community,” Stuht said.

Working the graveyard shift the night before, Black said he slept in the Walmart parking lot beforehand, but said it was worth it.

“The hour of shopping flew by,” Black said. “When we were done, I really did not want to say goodbye to my kid.

“At one point, he asked if we could please buy his mom a new microwave and explained that their microwave was broken. He admitted that he was the one who broke the microwave and he felt really bad about it.”

The student had some leftover money to buy treats and toys, Black said.

“I really look forward to participating in this event next time and wish I could connect with my kid to show him that he made a huge impact on me,” Black said.