The Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to extend first-year Superintendent Alex Marrero’s contract through June 30, 2025.

The motion to extend the contract passed in a 5 to 2 vote, amending Marrero’s two-year term to a four-year term with an option for a one-year extension. Marrero’s $260,000 annual salary was not changed.

“I believe in bold leadership, and I believe that we have that in Dr. Marrero,” said Board President Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán. “We have already seen bold and swift action from him as superintendent. Having that positive impact on a district the size of Denver Public Schools requires more than two years. Extending this contract will help Dr. Marrero’s success.”

Opponents, including the Latino Education Coalition, argued that Marrero has not served as superintendent long enough for the board to make a decision about his future. Under his former contract, the board had until Jan. 31, 2023 to extend Marrero’s term.

Marrero, 38, has served as superintendent since July after the board voted for him to replace Susana Cordova in a 6 to 1 vote. Marrero was chosen to replace Cordova over 31 other applicants following a national search.

“Before a conversation about a contract extension is to be had, let alone a vote, there should be metrics in place and feedback from DPS staff, community and all impacted parties,” the Latino Education Coalition said in a statement. “Dr. Marrero's contract should not be renewed until we can see progress in student learning, improvement in teacher support and employee well-being.”

However, supporters argued the contract extension will provide stability for Denver students, families and staff members, saying the decision reflects their belief in Marrero's ability to lead the state’s largest school district.

Board members said Marrero has spent the last five months in classrooms, meeting with students and collaborating with the community. Marrero said he was “honored” by the board’s decision.

“I am incredibly grateful for the amazing reception and tremendous support I have received throughout my travels in this incredible city," Marrero said. "I will continue to build on what I have learned from the DPS community, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that every classroom within the district prepares all of our scholars for a great future.”

Before becoming Denver’s superintendent, Marrero served as assistant superintendent of the City School District of New Rochelle, which is outside New York City and serves nearly 11,000 students.

Former Superintendent Cordova left the position in May after less than two years to take a deputy superintendent job in the Dallas Independent School District. Cordova had worked within Denver Public Schools for 31 years.