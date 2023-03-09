In an emotional special meeting Thursday, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted — with tears — to shutter three low-enrollment schools by the end of the academic year, ending months of public speculation and staff uncertainty.

The closing schools — Denver Discovery, Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy and Fairview Elementary — were singled out at the last board meeting in which district officials identified 12 other campuses most affected by student declines.

The board voted separately on each school.

All the votes were unanimous except for Fairview, which passed with a 6-1 vote with Board Vice President Auon'tai M. Anderson voting against closure.

Staff passed out tissues after the votes.

The closures mark an effort by the district to address a decade of declining enrollment, the basis for school funding. Denver Public Schools has a roughly $9 million budgetary shortfall this school year.

Lower birth rates, skyrocketing home costs and gentrification are the biggest factors driving enrollment declines.

Board President Xóchitl Gaytán blamed, in part, city leadership and development for exacerbating the gentrification in the Sun Valley, which Fairview Elementary serves.

“Fairview is a community of people that live in poverty and with that comes a lot of disadvantages and oppression,” Gaytán said. “This is not OK.”

Najah Abu Serryeh, whose daughters attended Fairview Elementary, cried after the vote.

"It's not our fault," Abu Serryeh said. "We waited one or two years until the families come back."

All three schools have fewer than 120 students, but Denver Discovery, a middle school, is projected to have just 62 students next school year.

Two of the three — Denver Discovery and Fairview Elementary —are on a state improvement plan, according to the Colorado Department Education. Only the Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy — a teacher-lead school — meets academic expectations.

Under Superintendent Alex Marrero’s plan, starting next school year the Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy would move onto the Valverde Elementary campus and Fairview to Cheltenham Elementary.

This story is developing and will be updated Thursday.