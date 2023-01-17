Denver Public Schools and Douglas County School districts announced all schools, administrative offices and the Emily Griffith Technical College will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather.
The metro area's two largest school districts announced the closure just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All school-related events and activities are also cancelled.
All DPS schools, EGTC, & administrative offices are closed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, due to severe weather. All school-related events & activities, including all Discovery Link & ELCS Enrichment programs, are also canceled. Check https://t.co/1l8ijMLJDp for updates. pic.twitter.com/RWoATNykG9— Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) January 18, 2023
Denver is expected to receive up to 11 inches of snow according to the National Weather Service. The city, along with much of the metro area, is under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. Wednesday as a severe winter storm moves through the area.
Denver Public Schools said the closures Wednesday will be a "traditional snow day," with no remote learning or work.
"We will transition to remote learning and work on the second day if we need to call multiple inclement weather days," a release from the district said.
"We have made the decision this evening as a precaution and in an effort to give our families and staff more time to make any necessary arrangements," according to the Douglas County announcement.
The announcements come after several school districts announced delays or closures for Wednesday.
