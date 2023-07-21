The Denver Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted this morning to release the March 23 recording of its executive session, 120 days after holding the secret meeting to discuss reversing a district policy prohibiting police on campus.

The vote marked a stark departure from what the district has maintained — that the closed-door meeting was justified.

The board didn't discuss a date for the recording's release.

A coalition of news outlets — including The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics — sued the Board of Education and Stacy Wheeler, the district’s custodian of records, seeking the recording’s release.

Last month, Denver District Court Judge Andrew Luxen — who spent two days listening to the five-hour executive session — ruled that the district “did engage in a substantial discussion of matters” not stated on the agenda and ordered DPS to release the audio recording.

Luxen also said the school board did not sufficiently cite the statute forming the basis for the confidential meeting.

DPS has blown by two deadlines to release the recording.

Under Colorado law, state and local governments are required to discuss and take action in meetings open to the public. The law includes a carve out for specific purposes, such as when consulting an attorney or discussing personnel matters, among other things.

Any actions, however, must be conducted in public.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“This case is about a press coalition’s insistence on discovering the private discussions of a local school board held in the immediate wake of a school shooting,” the district has argued.

In response, the media coalition filed a motion for contempt, arguing the district has “not made, nor can they make, a ‘strong showing’ that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their appeal.”

The day after an East High School student shot and wounded two administrators on March 22, the board held an executive session to discuss security issues.

Unbeknownst at the time, Superintendent Alex Marrero had requested in the hours after the shooting that the board meet in secret to discuss the district’s prohibition on school resource officers (SRO), according to an email obtained under the Colorado Open Records Act.

The legality of the five-hour executive session was called into question after the board emerged on March 23 with a memo temporarily lifting the district’s policy barring SROs and unanimously approving the measure, without discussion.

The long-term return of SROs was formally approved by the board last month. In 2020, the district had cut ties with the Denver Police Department over concerns over what activists described as the school-to-prison pipeline.

Several controversies have since surfaced.

These include the threat by Mayor Michael B. Hancock to step in with an executive order if the board failed to act and Board President Xóchitl Gaytán’s unsuccessful attempt to reprimand Board Vice President Auon'tai Anderson for disclosing in a press conference information shared in executive session.

Anderson has since been the lone voice calling for the recording’s release, saying on Twitter that the community “deserves to see the tape.”

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.