Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver Public Schools made small but symbolically significant gains with the school district increasing its four-year graduation rate by 2.5% last year.

But that news was tempered with the dropout rate eking up 1.2%. The dropout rate last year in Denver was still better than 2019, which saw 4.5% of its students withdraw from school.

The graduation rate for the class of 2021 was 74.0%, according to data released earlier this week by the Colorado Department of Education. The graduation rate last year was 76.5%.

The 2022 graduating class was the first that had to demonstrate — before receiving a diploma — that they learned enough English and math to be ready for a career or college.

Set by local school boards, high school graduation requirements now must align with the Colorado Graduation Guidelines.

It was not immediately clear whether the state’s graduation data differs from year-to-year.

This Denver Public Schools increase equates to roughly 200 more graduates in 2021-2022, compared to the previous year, according to the district.

Graduation rates, though, dipped — sometimes significantly — for certain students, illustrating the challenges districts face educating all children.

The students with the some of the lowest graduation rates include those with disabilities (67.9%), the homeless (55.4%) and foster kids (30%), according to department data.

Students of color fared slightly better than the district average with a graduation rate of 76.8%.

Denver schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said he was pleased with the numbers, saying it shows the “hard work” staff has been doing.

“They display the hard work that our staff and scholars have been doing to ensure that every learner thrives and is ready for a career, college, and life,” Marrero said in a news release. “In order to keep these numbers rising, it will take all of us.”

Statewide, the four-year graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 82.3%, which was 0.6 percentage point higher than the previous year. The dropout rate across the state was 2.2%, a 0.4% increase over the previous year and the first increase in Colorado since 2015.

“Graduation is the ultimate goal in K-12 education because it’s the launch pad for success in a career or with postsecondary education,” Katy Anthes, Colorado’s education commissioner, said in the release. “I’m so excited that last year more kids than ever graduated from Colorado public schools, with increased graduation expectations and despite the challenges of the pandemic."