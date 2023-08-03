McAuliffe International — under the watch of recently-fired Principal Kurt Dennis — has had an “incarceration room” where students, likely those with disabilities, were locked inside, Denver Public Schools (DPS) board members said on Thursday.

The room was also described as having locked windows with holes in the walls from students.

Denver School Board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson said during a press conference that a “courageous” whistleblower brought it to his attention this week.

“Students do not go to prison when they walk up at 8 a.m. They go to school,” Anderson said.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The incident is being investigated and was referred to the Denver Police Department, Anderson added.

Superintendent Alex Marrero fired Dennis last month. A petition circulating with more than 6,000 names is demanding his reinstatement.

The board is expected to take a formal vote on Dennis’ termination later this month.

Check back later on this developing story.