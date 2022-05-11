Denver Public Schools.jpg

Denver Public Schools on Wednesday unveiled its schedule for graduation ceremonies. 

The district has around 50 ceremonies scheduled between May 17 and June 5, including:

  • Denver South's ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Magness Arena at the University of Denver
  • Denver West's ceremony at 6 p.m. May 24 at All-City Field
  • Denver East's ceremony at 5 p.m. May 23 at Infinity Park
  • John F. Kennedy High School's ceremony at 11 a.m. May 25 at Infinity Park
  • Abraham Lincoln High School's ceremony at 10 a.m. May 24 at Levitt Pavilion

The full list of ceremonies can be found at dpsk12.org/class-of-2022-graduation-ceremony-dates.

