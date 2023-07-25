When Lyle Austin, a newly-transferred student, shot two deans at East High in March, it set off yet another debate about public safety and ultimately compelled the Denver Public Schools' elected board to eschew its policy barring the city's cops from the district's campuses.

But some board members argued that, however it responds to the spate of violence that hit the district, DPS should not reject applications from "troubled" kids to attend a Denver school.

That stance, along with several other revelations, was among the most dramatic moments during a five-hour, closed-door meeting by DPS board members who faced immense pressure to act a day after Austin, police said, shot the two deans and later killed himself.

A coalition of media entities that includes The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics sued to obtain the recording of that March meeting, and a judge ultimately ordered its release.

In that meeting, Vice President Auon’tai Anderson articulated — and none of his colleagues disputed — the incessant fear that, despite anyone's best efforts to secure a school, a gun shooting, particularly a mass shooting, can happen.

Anderson said even with the presence of police officers, shootings have occurred on campuses, citing several mass shootings over the last several years all across the country.

"Kids still died," Anderson said. "What we have to make sure with whatever we do, if it’s this resolution or a policy, (is) we still can’t guarantee safety."

During the meeting, the board extensively discussed and then crafted a policy that reversed the district's 2020 decision that pushed out Denver police officers from the district's campuses.

Anderson had authored that 2020 resolution. But following the shooting of Luis Garcia just outside East High in February and the wounding of the two school deans in March, Anderson changed his mind and became one of the leading advocates of returning school resource officers to schools.

Austin had been expelled from Overland High School in Aurora, part of the Cherry Creek School District, and he then transferred to East High in January.

The school had a safety plan for Lyle that involved routine pat downs.

Wayne Mason, one of the deans who was shot that day, said failures by the school precipitated the shooting. Weeks earlier, another student reported that Lyle had a gun at school.

“They brought Austin down to search him, (and) Austin ran out of school,” Mason earlier said. “That is the biggest red flag there.”

During the March meeting, the DBS board members struggled with Austin's actions and suicide — he had fled the school after the shooting and authorities later found his body — and they talked how to approach "troubled" kids like him.

The prevailing sentiment, or at least the unchallenged sentiment, is that DPS should not turn its back on students with a criminal history.

Indeed, while discussing Austin's death, Michelle Quattlebaum suggested that the board should work to "humanize the child."

"I'm ready for it. We’re going to get push back, blowback, but I'm ready for it," she said.

Moments earlier, Anderson noted that the board had yet to send condolences to Austin's family.

"One of the things that we have not talked about that we should definitely send condolences to, even if he was a 'school shooter,'" Anderson said, gesticulating to put quote marks around "school shooter," is the "student hat took his own (expletive) life. We lost a student yesterday."

Anderson also complained that people had "painted this young man in a horrible light, ignoring all the mental health challenges that he had."

Anderson also said he had received calls for the district to "eradicate and expel any student that has any sort of trouble in their background that comes to us."

"We can't be a district that just throws kids away because they had an incident or something. We got schools for that. Maybe East wasn't the place for him. That was on us because he went to East. We should have been able to look at that and say, 'Hey, Prep Academy is gonna be a better place for you, right next door to East.'"

Prep Academy accepts expelled students.

The struggle by board members with the magnitude of keeping schools safe when students bring guns to schools was apparent during the meeting.

Board member Charmaine Lindsay, who favors bring back cops to campuses, asked, "What are they supposed to do if they find somebody with a gun? When there’s nobody at the school to offer either any kind of support or any kind of back up to the student that is carrying a gun?"

Lindsay also said her family members go to East High.

"And there's at least 100 (guns) in the school every single day, that they can name at least 20 kids they know that have guns, including the kid that was arrested," she said, arguing that "to say there is no deterrent from any kind of law enforcement" in unacceptable.

While Anderson and Quattlebaum favor taking the risk of accepting students with a criminal history, it's not clear if the other five members share that view.

It's also unclear to what extent that approach permeates the thinking of DPS leadership.

A high school principal who had spoken out against what he described as pressure from DPS to accommodate students like Austin had recently been fired, according to 9News, a Denver Gazette partner.

Kurt Dennis, then principal at McAuliffe International School, earlier told the TV station that his school must also perform daily pat downs on a student charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

“I think it’s important that people know, and I think it’s important that parents know. I think it’s important that school leaders speak out and say, ‘This is not OK and needs to stop,’” Dennis said. “When I saw what happened at East, I recognized the similarities, and it really hit a nerve."

He added: “And I know this is happening beyond McAuliffe International School.”