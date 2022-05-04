Denver Public Schools will cut 76 positions from its central office, a move that will save the district $9 million, according to a letter from Superintendent Alex Marrero.

In the letter, Marrero said 15 of the positions are executive-level jobs. He cited declining enrollment for the cuts.

"Our imperative has been to keep cuts as far from students and the classroom as possible," Marrero wrote in the letter. "Every determination that has been made has prioritized our students and will position us to work more effectively in support of our multi-year strategic plan, which is nearing completion."

Marrero announced Feb. 1 that the district would enter into a reorganization process resulting in job cuts. Enrollment is expected to drop 6% by 2025. The reorganization structure will take effect July 1.

In the letter, Marrero said the cuts will make the central support team "more efficient."

The letter indicates that two deputy superintendents, one chief, one associate chief, six deputy/division chiefs of staff and five executive director positions will be cut.

Marrero said the cuts do not impact teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food services, facilities management or other employees who interact directly with students. He described the other positions that will be cut as central support personnel.

The cuts will save the district $9 million, which it will reallocate to other initiatives.

Marrero said he plans to share more information on what the savings will be used for during Thursday's school board meeting.

"We chose to focus on the general fund because we want to be able to reallocate these funds to a variety of initiatives, which will bring value to our students and all team members," Marrero wrote.