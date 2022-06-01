Denver Public Schools will give out free breakfast and lunch to children all summer long.
The district announced Wednesday that it will offer free food to any child under 18 — enrolled in the district or not — at 47 schools beginning June 6.
Adult meals are also available for purchase, according to the district.
"We are ecstatic to be able to provide nutritious meals to our community during the summer months," said Theresa Hafner, the district's executive director of food and nutrition services. "This program helps children get the nutrition they need for breakfast and lunch all summer long."
While not every school will participate in the program, many such as Barnum Elementary School, Denver Green, John F. Kennedy High School and others will serve breakfast and lunch. The full list of schools and schedule can be found here.
The meals are part of the state's Summer Food Service Program, which is federally funded and ensures children under 18 are provided food during the summer months.