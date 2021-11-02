Denver Public Schools will unveil the district's first electric school bus Thursday.
The bus known as "Elvis" will serve students from far northeast Denver and will give them an environmentally friendly option to get to school.
District officials used a grant from the Alternative Fuels Colorado and Xcel Energy's Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure Program to buy the vehicle.
The bus is expected to save the district more than $60,000 in maintenance and fuel costs over the next 15 years, officials said.