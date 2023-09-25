The field of nine candidates vying for Denver Public Schools Board of Education on Nov. 7 includes at least three former teachers and a principal, a security expert, a business owner and a long-time district volunteer.
To get to know the candidates, The Denver Gazette asked each about their occupation, education, family and philosophy.
Here are the candidates for District 1, 5 and the at-large seats:
Scott Baldermann
Age: 47
Occupation: Self-employed, software company
Denver District: 1
Campaign website: www.scott4schools.org
Campaign email and phone number: 720-213-8182
Education: Rangeview High School in Aurora, 1994; Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies, University of Nebraska, 1998; Masters of Architecture, University of Nebraska, 2000.
Family: I have two children who attend DPS district-managed schools.
Educational philosophy: It is the community’s shared responsibility to ensure every student reaches their full potential through equitable distribution of resources to overcome inequality in our society.
Paul Ballenger
Age: 46
Occupation: Security consultant and civil affairs officer in the US Army Reserve.
Denver District: At-Large
Campaign website: paulfordps.com
Campaign email and phone number: [email protected], 303-909-3642
Education: Bachelor of Science in Fire Science/Management, Columbia Southern University, 2010; Master of Science, Organizational Leadership, University of Colorado Boulder, 2022; Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, Columbia Southern University, 2022.
Family: One daughter, freshmen in DPS. Partner, Kristin Decker, who is a middle school counselor, has a son who is a senior in DPS.
Educational philosophy: Children are critical learners, unique and must have a challenging educational experience to. Education must prepare children for successful careers and higher education.
Marlene De La Rosa
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired, U.S. Department of Justice Immigration Court, most recently as a legal court specialist.
Denver District: 5
Education: Attended University of Northern Colorado, Bilingual Education, 1982–1986; Attended Metropolitan State University, Criminal Justice/Spanish, 1986–1989.
Family: Twins who graduated in 2012 from DPS schools.
Educational philosophy: Education is an equalizer, which can drive change and advancement in our society. A sustainable investment in our future especially for people of color.
Kimberlee Sia
Age: 47
Occupation: Executive coach and consultant
Denver District: 1
Campaign website: www.siafordpsstudents.com
Campaign email and phone number: [email protected], 303-588-1492
Education: Bachelor of Arts, double major in German and History, Northwestern University, 1998; Master of Arts in Educational Leadership & Organizations, University of California, Santa Barbara, 2006.
Family: I am the mother of two children who attend DPS schools, one in fourth grade and one in seventh grade.
Educational philosophy: I believe every student should have access to a safe and nurturing school environment, filled with excitement and passion for learning.
Adam Slutzker
Age: 39
Occupation: Project manager for architectural design/build studio
Denver District: District 5
Campaign website: slutzkerforschools.org (coming Soon)
Campaign email and phone number: [email protected] 847-714-3535
Education: Bachelor in Environmental Design with Minor in Business, University of Colorado Boulder, 2006; Masters of Education in Elementary Math & Science, University of Colorado at Denver, 2010.
Family: Father of three, school-age children: 8-year-old daughter, 6-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, all of whom attend school at Columbian Elementary.
Educational philosophy: Our students deserve a high-quality education regardless where they live and we should listen to staff and students when crafting policies to provide quality outcomes.
Kwame Spearman
Age: 39
Occupation: Co-owner, Tattered Cover
Denver district: At-Large
Campaign website: www.kwamefordenver.com
Campaign email and phone number: [email protected]
Education: Bachelor of Arts in History, Political Science, and African-American Studies, Columbia University, 2006; Juris Doctor, Yale Law School, 2009; Masters of Business Administration, Harvard Business School, 2011.
Family: Janice Spearman, mother with DPS for 38 years. No children within district.
Educational philosophy: A strong vision can unite our community to work together to ensure that all students thrive.
John Youngquist
Age: 57
Occupation: Educational strategy consultant, nonprofit chief operating officer
Denver district: At-Large
Campaign website: youngquist4dps.com
Campaign email and phone number: [email protected]
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, University of Colorado, Boulder, 1988; MA Educational Leadership, University of Colorado, Denver, 1995.
Family: Married with two daughters who attend DPS schools.
Educational philosophy: Our public schools have the responsibility to ensure that every child experiences a safe, motivating, and academically successful journey through school and into their future.
Editor's note: Candidates Brittni Johnson and Charmaine Lindsay did not respond to The Denver Gazette questionnaire.