Brad Laurvick, who serves on the Denver school board, will resign his seat by the end of June, Denver Public Schools announced Monday.
Laurvick, who was first elected to the District 5 seat in 2019, is a pastor with the United Methodist Church. In a statement Monday, he said he had been appointed to the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, effective July 1, and his final day as a DPS board member will be June 30. Once he leaves, he will no longer be eligible to serve on the board.
“Pastor Laurvick always brought a sensitive, thoughtful and measured discussion to the issues we addressed," Xóchitl Gaytán, the board's president, said in a statement released by the district. "We are thrilled that Pastor Laurvick has this new opportunity to serve in his church. At the same time, he will definitely be missed on the DPS Board of Education."
After Laurvick departs, the board will pass a resolution declaring a vacancy and will then have 60 days to appoint someone to complete Laurvick's term in District 5. The board seat will then be up for a full election in 2023.
The district said more details about the vacancy will be announced in the coming months "around how to apply and be considered for the appointment."