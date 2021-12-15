Denver's school board on Thursday will consider whether to extend the contract of first-year superintendent Alex Marrero.

Marrero has a two-year contract and the amendment, if passed, would extend his contract through June 2025, according to the school district.

The district pays him $260,000 a year, and his salary would stay the same if the board extends his contract.

In a news release, officials said Marrero has shown exceptional leadership in supporting the district's schools, educators and students, and has also connected and learned from the community during his listening and learning tour.

"The students, families and employees of the Denver Public Schools deserve stable, strong, compassionate and authentic leadership. Dr. Marrero has demonstrated all of those qualities," board President Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán said. "The extension of this contract will be the continuation of that stability that we need to work through this pandemic and move forward with the implementation of a strategic plan that greatly benefits our diverse student population."

In June, the school board confirmed Marrero as superintendent by a vote of 6-1. He was selected over 31 other applicants during a national search.

Before coming to Denver, he helped oversee the City School District of New Rochelle, which is outside New York City and serves nearly 11,000 students.

"The entire DPS community has asked for consistent, bold, and authentic leadership. Tomorrow we deliver on those (requests) by extending Dr. Marrero's contract," board Vice President Tay Anderson said. "This bold move ensures that we have the right leader to lead us out of the pandemic and to restore the promise of education for all students in the Denver Public Schools."