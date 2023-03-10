The three low-enrollment campuses closing at the end of this academic year are expected to save Denver Public Schools roughly $2.4 million in budget subsidies.

But Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Alex Marrero — who held a lightning round of media interviews Friday after the Board of Education decision — told The Denver Gazette the closures were not about money.

“It’s always been about the student experience,” Marrero said.

The closures of Denver Discovery, Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy and Fairview Elementary mark the first in an effort to address a decade of declining enrollment.

Enrollment is the basis for determining school funding.

DPS, the state’s largest school district, has a roughly $9 million budget shortfall this school year.

“It’s less about savings," Marrero said. "It’s about having a plan.”

