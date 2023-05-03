Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is proposing $9 million to be spent next year on safety related to the comprehensive plan he is tasked with creating.

Marrero will discuss his proposed 2023-2024 budget with the DPS Board of Education during a special board meeting and executive session Thursday.

In the executive session, which is closed to the public, the board is expected to receive legal advice “related to the superintendent’s contract.”

Marrero released the first draft of the district safety plan Monday.

The 48-page draft recommended a long-term approach to school resource officers — which were temporarily reinstated after two administrators were shot March 22 at East High School — and installing “weapons detection” systems in schools.

The proposed safety expenses include:

• $5 million from the 2020 bond for weapons detections, cameras and other capital projects to support the comprehensive safety plan.

• $4 million from the general fund for safety plan recommendations such as mental health supports and campus safety officers.

In November 2020, Denver voters approved bond and property tax increases to invest $795 million in bonds to improve schools — including student safety in school buildings and security at school entryways — and $32 million for operations.

Denver taxpayers are expected to contribute $881.8 million, roughly two-thirds of the general fund budget, for the 2023-2024 school year.

Marrero’s proposed general fund budget for the 2023-24 school year is roughly $1.3 billion, which represents an 8% increase over the amended budget for this academic year.

Declining enrollment — the basis for school funding — continues to be an issue for the school district, which shuttered three schools earlier this year.

Lower birth rates, skyrocketing home costs and gentrification have been identified as the biggest contributors to enrollment declines.

DPS enrollment peaked in 2019 with 93,815 students, according to a 2022 strategic regional analysis. As of October, DPS had 89,213 students enrolled, which represents about a 5% drop.

The board is expected to vote on next year’s budget on June 8.