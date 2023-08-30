A Denver Public Schools (DPS) investigation into the use of a locked de-escalation room at McAuliffe International Middle School did not find evidence of racial discrimination, according to an internal report obtained by The Denver Gazette.

An attorney for the school's recently fired principal, Kurt Dennis, provided a copy of the results of an investigation into monitored seclusion rooms.

Dennis was fired in July for other reasons, and the DPS Board of Education upheld that decision last week.

Popular among many parents, his firing has generated public outrage and a petition with more than 6,200 signatures demanding his reinstatement.

Dennis’ attorney David Lane has said the principal’s firing stemmed from an interview he gave the Gazette’s news partner 9News, after two East High School administrators were shot on March 22. In that 9News interview, Dennis said the district pressured him to accommodate potentially dangerous students, including one accused of attempted murder.

"They keep coming up with new excuses for why they fired Kurt Dennis," Lane said.

Lane added: “His life has been turned upside down, but he doesn’t regret it because he did the right thing.”

DPS Board President Xóchitl Gaytán declined to comment on the report Wednesday, saying that there were still active investigations.

“I wish I could,” Gaytán told The Denver Gazette. “There’s still ongoing investigations, plural, from CDE (Colorado Department of Education) and Denver Police.” Until those investigations are complete, as a whole, the board cannot comment on it.”

According to a three-page internal report, Dennis did not engage in the “legal definitions of unlawful discrimination, harassment, or retaliation” when placing McAuliffe International students in a de-escalation room without supervision and prevented them from leaving.

A DPS spokesman confirmed the document's authenticity.

According to the district investigation, there was evidence that the seclusion room at McAuliffe — under Dennis’ direction — violated policy but did not support claims by board members who have said students were treated differently based on their race.

For weeks, school board members have publicly accused Dennis of racism.

As the board faced public pressure over Dennis' firing, they turned to new allegations that McAuliffe used a seclusion room for out-of-control students in a way that didn't meet DPS standards.

Denver Public Schools' Human Resources interviewed three students and 24 witnesses for the district investigation. They also looked at emails, meeting notes and Dennis' media interviews.

While the investigation found that Dennis directed school staff to put students in two seclusion rooms without proper supervision, it also found insufficient evidence that Dennis "treated the student complainants or impacted party differently based on their race, color or national origin as it relates to placement in rooms 115 and 121E for the purposes of seclusion."

Board Vice President Auon'tai Anderson doubled down on his racism assertion Tuesday, saying McAuliffe's de-escalation room was "problematic and echoes a dark past our country pledged to never revisit." Anderson's focus on Dennis extends to the fired whistleblower's new employer.

Anderson is calling for another investigation of Dennis by the NAACP because, he said, Dennis has now been hired by another school district.

For more on this story, and others, visit 9News.com.