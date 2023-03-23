The Denver Public School Board of Education Thursday voted unanimously to suspend its ban on armed school resource officers on school campuses and directed the superintendent to devise a long-term safety plan before the end of June.

Part of Thursday’s directive instructs Superintendent Alex Marrero to ensure teachers and staff are not using armed police for discipline issues that arise in the classroom.

“I believe that there’s been a societal failure,” said Board President Xóchitl Gaytán said during a press conference Thursday.

Gaytán added: “For us to incur the death of a student is not OK.”

The press conference followed an emergency executive session meeting in which the board discussed the East High School shooting Wednesday in which two administrators were shot.

The administrators — Jerald Mason, who was discharged from Denver Health, and Eric Sinclair who is still hospitalized following surgery — were conducting a pat down of the suspected shooter for weapons under the schools “safe plan” when they were shot.

In the wake of the shooting, Marrero said he would place armed officers at each of the district’s comprehensive high schools through the end of the school year.

In June 2020, the DPS board unanimously voted to cut ties with Denver Police, following the public outcry and nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police.