Parents, teachers and Douglas County residents sounded off in person and online about teacher turnover, student education, trust and transparency during the public comment portion of the Douglas County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. Some said they are excited about the future of the district while others expressed dismay and fear.

Additional business at the meeting involved implementation of teacher salary schedules and employee benefits and discussion of a mill levy override on the November election.

Much of the public comment involved support for each of two superintendent candidates up for the job which has been at the center of controversy since Corey Wise was fired Feb. 4. At the time, the 4-3 board majority said that they had lost trust in Wise’s ability to align with their vision for the district and they could no longer work with him.

The two new candidates are Erin Kane, who helped found and now runs a charter school, and Danny Winsor, the executive director of schools for the Parker region of the school district.

“She’s an amazing individual who is full of energy,” said 85-year-old John Groom. “She’s somebody who understands business.” Others described Kane as a brilliant leader; while some questioned her political motivations. "I don't trust that Kane can be non-partisan," said a Zoom participant.

The Gazette reported that after Wise’s firing, Kane’s name immediately began to circulate on social media and in subsequent public meetings as a pre-ordained finalist. Board president Mike Peterson has acknowledged that he'd asked Kane if she would apply for the superintendent job before Wise had been fired.

Winsor’s supporters cited their trust in his ability to stabilize the divisive district. “Danny Winsor represents the best of us,” said one Zoom participant. One woman accused him of ignoring special education students.

Several people commented that they are worried about the district’s ability to retain good teachers following the controversy over Wise’s firing. “Please keep politics out of education,” said one person. “Students will ultimately pay the price for this,” said another.

Each side accused the other of being divisive and of serving their political agendas over the needs of the Douglas County students.

Commenters were around 50-50 in their support for Winser and for Kane, but the Board makes the final decision. That could happen before the month is over.

Superintendent selection timeline

Thursday, the superintendent selection process will take a big step forward as five interview panels will quiz Kane and Winsor.

Officials said that 750 people who applied to participate on the panels including 350 students and up to 300 staff. In the end, seventeen people were chosen for each of the five panels.

The final public comment session before the new superintendent is hired will happen March 22. After that, the board could vote.

"Whether you're on Team Kane or Team Winsor, this helps us make our final decision," said Director David Ray.