A Douglas County school board member stepped down during a public meeting Tuesday night, saying the board is failing students and employees, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Elizabeth Hanson's resignation came at the board's regular meeting Tuesday night, in which the board was set to discuss revisions to the district's equity policy.

"I am stepping down from my role as a director, effective immediately, because politics and ego are the primary agenda of this board," Hanson said in announcing her resignation.

She said the board is not doing enough to stop racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia, 9News reported.

Board President Mike Peterson wants to refine the district's diversity policies beyond their current focus on race, gender identity and sexuality to include things like diversity in learning preferences and skills. Read the full story on 9news.com