Douglas County School District canceled Thursday classes after a large number of teachers submitted absences as part of a protest organized by the teachers union.

The absences are in protest of an alleged secret meeting by four members of the seven-member school board in they discussed giving an ultimatum to district superintendent Corey Wise to either resign or be fired.

The three members not at the reported meeting -- David Ray, Elizabeth Hanson and Susan Meek -- say the meeting by the other four, including president Mike Peterson and vice president Christy Williams, violated Colorado's open meetings laws.

Peterson has said in a statement that no action has been taken regarding Wise's contract.

The Douglas County Federation -- which represents the teachers -- has called for a day of "Collaborative Action" on Thursday, including a rally at 1 p.m.

The no-student contact day means all preschool, elementary, middle school, and high school classes are cancelled alongside BASE programs as well as classes at the Bridge Program, D.C. Oakes, Eagle Academy, Cloverleaf Enrichment School, eDCSD, and Plum Creek Academy, according to the school district.

Extracurricular activities such as events, sports, and facility rentals have not been cancelled but if such an event is cancelled the "respective coach or director will notify families directly," officials said in a release.

District buildings and offices are open for teachers and staff who have not submitted an absence. Officials advise parents of students in district charter schools to check their school's status individually.

The reported ultimatum came in the wake of a contentious meeting Jan. 25 in which the board, in a 4-3 decision, voted to make changes to the district's equity policy. Ray, Hanson and Meek dissented.

The resolution was drafted by board treasurer Kaylee Winegar who cited growing community concern “with connotations around the word ‘equity’ and some concerning instances that have occurred in our school district,” she said.

The resolution called for Wise to review the equity policy and recommend changes by Sept. 1.

Winegar, Peterson, Williams and Becky Meyers are all newly elected to the board.