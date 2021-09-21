The Douglas County School District received $120,000 from two health organizations to help expand its suicide prevention program.

Centura Health and UnitedHealthcare donated $60,000 each to the district to expand the Sources of Strength's curriculum and training program over the next few years.

The donation may also be used to support the district's initiative surrounding youth mental health, resiliency and wellbeing, according to a release from the district.

"We are incredibly grateful to our community partners with Centura Health and UnitedHealthcare," said DCSD Superintendent Corey Wise. "We are prioritizing the social-emotional and mental health needs of all students and staff, as we want to help them transition out of a penman and into a successful school year. This contribution to our school district will directly benefit our students, as well as their families and friends."

The district's Sources of Strength program is a best practice youth suicide prevention model that is designed to prevent suicide, bullying and substance abuse by increasing help seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults, according to the district's website.

President and CEO of UnitedHealthcare Colorado/Wyoming Marc Neely said the donation was necessary to increase mental healthcare access and education, which services are at an all-time high in terms of demand.

"We recognize that mental health care access and education are just some of the social determinants that have a huge impact on public health," Neely said in a release. "These challenges have been exacerbated this past year, as COVID has undermined normal healthy routines by isolating people from one another and causing higher levels of anxiety and depression. To us, this investment in the Douglas County Schools is an opportunity to give back to the communities we live and work, and to support the current needs and future ambitions of Colorado's youth."