DENVER — The Denver Public Schools board voted Thursday to bring back school resource officers, pending approval by Superintendent Alex Marrero.

After more than three hours of discussion, the board voted 4-3 to bring back SROs, with the following limitations:

SROs who do not follow board policy, administration policy, the district’s discipline matrix, or best practices from the National Association of School Resource Officers are promptly removed at the discretion of the superintendent.

Citations and arrests are monitored. Provide a quarterly report of citations and arrests through the consent agenda at Board of Education meetings through the end of the 25-26 school year. Provide annual reports to the Board of Education in the following years. Data shall include the reason for the citation and arrest and be disaggregated by age and marginalized identities as defined in Ends 1.0 (Equity) at district-managed and charter schools. Promptly take corrective action and notify the board if the district is aware of a disproportionate number of citations and arrests across marginalized identities at the district and school levels.

Up for discussion was a policy proposed by board member Scott Baldermann.

The policy calls for Marrero to "Establish administration policies and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Denver Police Department for when the persistent presence of School Resource Officers (SROs) on school property is necessary at district-managed and charter schools."

The original proposal included a total of 11 guidelines the superintendent would have to follow, but the board voted to amend that proposal, striking all but two of those guidelines.

Before Thursday's vote, the current district policy said the superintendent will "Not staff district schools with school resource officers or the consistent presence of security armed with guns or any other law enforcement personnel."

