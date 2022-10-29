A slew of metro area elementary and middle schools are facing closure as districts grapple what leaders say is crippling low enrollment at some facilities, although the proposals have seen pushback from community members who say there are better solutions and districts need to provide more transparency.
The school boards for Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools are slated to vote in November on recommendations to close schools in each district – 10 in DPS and 16 in Jeffco. The schools are critically under-enrolled, districts say, and no longer able to serve the students. Districts are attributing the dilemma in part to lower birth rates, changing population trends and a difficult housing market.
“We know that these decisions are not easy for our community, but they are necessary for our scholars,” DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a news release announcing proposed school closures on Oct. 25. “We’ve applied the recommended criteria. We’ve learned from past efforts. And, we have learned from neighboring districts.”
The DPS release said declining enrollment “is causing the school district’s smallest schools to struggle to provide consistent staffing, robust academics, whole-child support and meaningful enrichment programs.”
Marrero believes consolidating schools will right-size the school district, he said, and allow students to receive a well-rounded education. Elementary and middle school enrollment fell by 6,000 students in the past five years. That resulted in a $61 million loss of tax revenue annually, according to the district.
DPS projects enrollment will decline by another 3,000 elementary and middle school students in the next four years, and result in another $36 million loss in revenue.
A Declining Enrollment Advisory Committee, created in the spring, made recommendations over the summer for how to identify schools for potential closure, which included starting with schools at “critically low enrollment.” For some that meant enrollment was under 215 students, or that buildings were underutilized.
Denver Public Schools leadership is now recommending the closure of 10 schools. The district says school-based staff would be guaranteed a role in the district. Teachers could be able to follow their current students to the new school, DPS said.
DPS spokesman Scott Pribble said the list of schools recommended for closure is "set in stone.” The board will vote to close all or none in a single decision.
The district’s “biggest message” is that with the anticipated shortfall looming, students at these schools won’t be able to receive wrap-around support services and electives if the doors stay open, Pribble said.
“That’s not equitable,” he said.
If the schools close, DPS will hold onto the buildings, he said, possibly using them for early childhood development centers when free preschool goes into effect.
“We don’t plan on just abandoning the building or even selling it for redevelopment,” he said.
Pribble did not know how many jobs are affected but said all teachers are guaranteed a job for one year. Staff are urged to follow students to a new school, including employees other than educators, he said. New consolidated schools will still have capacity even once merged, he said.
The DPS school board will hear a presentation about the school closure plan on Nov. 3 and will vote on the proposal on Nov. 17. The plan was quickly met with scrutiny – school board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson said on social media the day of the announcement that he does not believe in closing schools.
“Let’s make this easy, at this time I will be voting NO on closing all 10 schools,” Anderson said.
The education coalition Educate Denver issued a statement on Friday calling on the district to provide more transparency in its process and to better collaborate with the community. The coalition understands the challenges DPS needs to address and that in some cases consolidation can be positive, the statement said, but it is also concerned about the trauma school closures can cause.
Families and staff affected by the proposed closures deserve more data and more time to understand the fallout of under-enrolled schools on district programming, the coalition said. The statement also called for a more defined timeline to transition consolidating schools.
“EDUCATE Denver understands the programmatic impacts and financial challenges that accompany declining enrollment in the district,” Sen. James Coleman said in the statement, co-chair of EDUCATE Denver. “However, as board members consider school consolidations and closures, they must move with families through a transparent process that includes their voices. Clarity around the criteria used to inform these recommendations and commitment to a timeline that allows for meaningful dialogue in each school community is non-negotiable.”
Among information the district should release is a detailed explanation of the criteria used to decide on school closures, an overview of how the decisions "advance equity and provide immediate benefits" for the school community, cost savings from closures, and why "certain schools that met criteria" for closure were chosen over other schools, the statement said. The district should also hold more meetings with the community, the coalition said.
“The district must act as a good faith partner to the community as they transition families into new situations,” Rosemary Rodriguez said in the statement, co-chair of EDUCATE Denver.
The DPS schools recommended for closure are as follows:
• Columbian Elementary would consolidate with Trevista at Trevista.
• Palmer Elementary would consolidate with Montclair School of Academics and Enrichment K-5 grades at Montclair and ECE at Palmer.
• Math Science Leadership Academy (MSLA) would consolidate with Valverde Elementary at Valverde.
• Schmitt Elementary would consolidate with Godsman Elementary at Godsman.
• Eagleton Elementary would consolidate with Cowell Elementary at Cowell.
• Fairview Elementary and Colfax Elementary would consolidate with K-5 grades at Cheltenham and ECE at Colfax.
• International Academy of Denver at Harrington would consolidate with Columbine Elementary and Swansea Elementary in a new enrollment zone with Columbine and Swansea.
• Denver Discovery School would merge with schools in the Greater Park Hill – Central Park Enrollment zone.
• Whittier K-8 would merge with schools in the Greater Five Points Elementary Enrollment Zone and the Near Northeast Middle School Enrollment Zone.
Jeffco Public Schools
Jeffco Public Schools is considering closing 16 schools affecting nearly 2,500 students. District staff made the recommendation in late August, which would take effect for the 2023-24 school year if approved, with the exception of one school that would consolidate in the 2024-25 school year. The board will vote on the proposal on Nov. 10.
Schools recommended for closure have an enrollment under 220 students or were using 45% or less of the facility’s capacity, according to the district. There is also an elementary school or schools less than 3.5 miles away that will absorb students from shuttered schools.
Including charter schools, the district has 157 schools and 168 campuses. The district manages 142 of those schools. When Colorado saw a 30,000 drop in enrollment among K-12 schools after COVID hit, Jeffco saw the largest decline. More than 5,000 students left the district between 2019 and 2022.
District staff’s presentations from August said that while the overall population is increasing, the population of school age children in the county has decreased by 29,918 between 2000 and 2020. The county also saw its lowest number of births in 15 years in 2020.
Jeffco has capacity for 96,000 students in district-run schools but is currently serving 69,000, according to the district. Closing the 16 schools would reduce Jeffco’s capacity to 89,000 students.
Jessica Tribbett, a Wheat Ridge parent with two children at Kullerstrand Elementary and a third she hoped to send there when old enough, said her family is devastated by their school’s proposed closure. Tribbett is galvanizing community members with the Save Our Communities Save Our Schools Coalition to stop Jeffco’s plan.
Tribbett is not naïve to the realities of Jeffco’s budget challenges or declining enrollment, she said. She is willing to support school closures that make logistical sense, but Tribbett called Jeffco’s plan a failure of leadership.
“It’s very shortsighted, and it’s doing an injustice to our kids,” she said.
The district should have accounted better for the nuances of each articulation area and community, instead of taking a black-and-white formulaic approach to choosing which schools to shutter, she said. Her community is unique in that it is attracting the jobs and housing, she said.
The district is not matching schools for consolidation by culture and curriculum, she said, and in some cases could be forming massive new schools. Her children could be joining a school of up to 600, she said.
The list disproportionately affects students of color, English language learners, students on free and reduced lunched or those with a lower socioeconomic status, Tribbett said. The district is “basically taking the poor, more diverse kids,” and forcing them to transfer to a new school where there is likely to be a culture shock for both communities, she said.
“There’s a lot of equity issues,” she said.
Tribbett worries newly consolidated school sites located in congested neighborhoods will see traffic issues worsen with double the enrollment. The district already struggles to provide adequate busing, she said.
Other parts to the plan do not make logistical sense to her. The district plans to send students from Vivian Elementary School to Stober Elementary, but Vivian has the better facility and space for accommodating a larger student body, she said.
Tribbett wants the board to vote against the plan to close 16 schools. Instead, the district should form committees for each articulation area, identify other areas in the budget to cut, and find schools that are a good match for consolidation by looking at culture and curriculum, she said.
“It feels like all of this is falling on deaf ears,” she said.
Tribbett does not know what her family will do if the plan goes forward, or if she will stay in the district. Her second-grade daughter has protested the plan. Kullerstrand’s principal greets students by name each day. Her children have social-emotional skills that “100% are attributable to our school,” a tightknit community, she said.
“Everybody knows everybody,” she said.
Lisa Relou, a Jeffco Public Schools spokeswoman, said community engagement has not been about changing the proposal, but about how to support families through school consolidations. District staff went into this project knowing no one would want a school to close, she said.
Six of the schools are Title I, she said. Consolidating is not meant to harm vulnerable students, but to make educational opportunities for the smaller school communities more equitable, she said, echoing Pribble. Jeffco aims to do that by moving them to better-resourced schools, she said.
“We need our students, especially our at-risk students, to be having the very best experience and opportunities that Jeffco can offer them,” she said.
The district’s smallest schools struggle to provide and hire full-time staff, Relou said, including for services such as mental health support, library technicians or other service providers. Some teachers work with multiple grade levels or grades are combined.
“Some of our smallest schools have some of our largest class sizes,” she said.
The district subsidizes small schools with funding from larger schools, not so they can thrive, she said, but so they can survive. The district needs to more equitably spend its budget on each student, she said. Per pupil funding can range from $13,870 to $19,197 per student.
When the board approved compensation increases over the summer, they dipped into reserves, using roughly $30 million.
The state requires they show how the district will get out of deficit spending, Relou said, and closing schools was one of those measures. More budget cuts are coming in the 2023-24 school year, Relou said. That might include cuts to central administration.
The district will work with each school community to prepare for consolidating schools smoothly, she said, adding that can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach.
“We first also need to understand how our families intend to move,” she said.
The 422 employees affected are encouraged to follow their students, Relou said. The district needs all of its classified employee, and all non-probationary teachers are guaranteed a job for one year.
“This is very, very difficult. No one wants their schools to close. We don’t want to close anybody’s school. We are out of options,” Relou said.
School proposed to close in Jeffco are as follows:
• Emory Elementary School would consolidate with Lasley Elementary School. (Emory Center Program would move to Rose Stein Elementary School.)
• Peck Elementary School would consolidate with Secrest Elementary School.
• Thomson Elementary School would consolidate with Swanson Elementary School. (Thomson Center Program may move to Hackberry Hills Elementary School)
• Campbell Elementary School would consolidate with Fremont Elementary School or Vanderhoof Elementary School or Early Childhood Education Center in 2023-24. (Campbell Center Program would move to Vanderhoof Elementary School)
• Peiffer Elementary School would consolidate with Kendallvue Elementary School.
• Colorow Elementary School would consolidate with Powder horn Elementary School.
• Green Mountain Elementary School would consolidate with Foothills Elementary School. (Green Mountain Center Program would move to Belmar Elementary School.)
• In the 2024-25 school year, Bergen Meadow Elementary and Preschool K-2 will combine with the Bergen Valley Elementary School.
• Molholm Elementary School would consolidate with Lumberg Elementary School.
• Glennon Heights Elementary School would consolidate with Belmar School of Integrated Arts. (Glennon Center Program would move to Hutchinson Elementary School.)
• Parr Elementary School would consolidate with Little Elementary School.
• Sheridan Green Elementary School would consolidate with Ryan Elementary School.
• Witt Elementary School would consolidate with Lukas Elementary School.
• New Classical Academy at Vivian Elementary School would consolidate with Stober Elementary School. (Vivian Center Program would move to Maple Grove Elementary School.)
• Wilmore-Davis Elementary School would consolidate with Stevens Elementary School.
• Kullerstrand Elementary School would consolidate with Prospect Valley Elementary School.