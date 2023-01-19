Enrollment in Denver Public Schools — Colorado's largest school district — slightly dipped this school year, mirroring a statewide downward trend that began just after the pandemic upended people's lives.
DPS lost just over a thousand students, a change of 1.15% from the last school year, according to data from the Colorado Department of Education.
Statewide, the number of students dropped by a smaller percentage — 0.4% — or about 3,250 students.
Since school funding is based on enrollment count, any drop in students could mean a decrease in a school's revenue, with potentially grave ramifications for its priorities, such as the ability to hire and retain staffers.
The dip in enrollment in the last two school years reversed a three-decade trend in which schools saw their enrollment increase.
School officials attributed the numbers to the lingering effects of the shape-shifting and deadly virus that shut down schools and businesses two years ago.
Many schools are still rebounding from the pandemic, said Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent David Peak.
“Like many other districts, we continue to work on recovering from learning loss, supporting the mental health wellness for students and staff, as well as focusing on expanding opportunities for students through the effective use of technology as well as college and career pathways,” he said.
Enrollment first dropped in the fall of 2020, just after the pandemic began. Last school year, enrollment seemed to recover slightly, though it remained below pre-pandemic levels. This fall, student enrollment again decreased to near 2020 levels, with a total of 883,264 students in preschool through 12th grade.
Colorado's largest schools reported similar losses, although a few bucked the trend.
Adams-Arapahoe, for example, added 600 students. St. Vrain Valley and Poudre both saw their student count increase by a few hundred.
Schools in the Pikes Peak region also bucked the statewide trend.
All told, enrollment dropped in more than half of the school districts in the state.
In the metro area, that included the Mapleton School District, which until this year had held steady or grown while other districts lost students. The second largest percentage decrease in enrollment occurred in the Adams 14 school district, which counted 5,692 students, down from 6,114 last fall, and from more than 7,000 students in 2018.
While Adams 14 enrollment has steadily decreased over the years, the state’s orders last May to reorganize the district may have steepened the decline. It was the first time the state exercised its authority to order a reorganization, which could end in closure of schools or neighboring districts taking control of parts of the district.
The Aurora school district, on the other hand, reported an increase in enrollment. Because of new housing development in its eastern sector, officials there already expected their student counts to start increasing soon, but they remained unsure when it would happen.
Despite that expectation, Aurora officials have said it wouldn’t resolve the district’s enrollment and facilities issues. Uneven housing patterns have prompted school closures closer to the Denver boundary, while also requiring the district to construct new buildings near developments to the east.
Meanwhile, charter schools authorized under the state’s Charter School Institute grew enrollment slightly. Statewide, all charter schools enrolled about 2,500 more students than they did a year earlier, a 1.8% increase.
Superintendent Ken Witt of Woodland Park RE-2 in Woodland Park, the largest city in Teller County, said the district, which added nearly 300 students, adapted to the changing education environment by “offering more options to our families through school choice, various programs at every level of learning and continued partnerships with parents.”
Statewide, the largest declines this time around occurred in kindergarten and middle school grades.
Year-over-year kindergarten enrollment declined in October 2022 by 2,373 students or by 3.8%. The number of full-day kindergarten students in 2022 stood at 58,371, compared with 61,989 in 2019 before the pandemic. Preschool enrollment did go up in 2022 and is closer to its pre-pandemic levels.
Based on racial and ethnic breakdowns, white students saw the largest change in raw numbers with a 7,673-student decline. Based on a percentage change, American Indian and Alaska natives had the largest decrease with 4.7% fewer students than in fall 2021.
Schools enrolled more students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, a measure of poverty, last fall compared with the fall of 2021, though the number is still lower than in 2019. But with lower overall statewide enrollment, the percentage of students living in poverty out of all students was roughly the same last fall — 39.9% — as it was in 2019.
Families had to fill out forms this school year to qualify for free lunch. During the past two years, because of federal waivers, all students could eat school meals for free.
Among individual districts, a similar pattern emerged where most had proportions of students qualifying for subsidized lunches going up from last year, but not quite reaching 2019 levels.
The overall enrollment decrease also includes fewer students home-schooled and fewer students in online schools. A total of 8,674 students were counted as home-schooled in October, down from 10,502 in fall 2021. This year’s home-schooled count now nears the 7,880 enrolled in 2019.
In online schools, the state counted 30,799 students enrolled this year — 583 fewer than in 2021. Colorado only has limited data on private school enrollment.
