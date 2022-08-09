The effort to recall Douglas County's four new school board leaders has ended a month after it began, organizers announced Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, the group running the effort, DougCo's Future, said it didn't want to hurt other November ballot measures that seek to raise money for the district. The organizers said they planned to "continue our work organizing and fundraising in order to support this recall" going forward.
Two organizers did not immediately return voicemails left Tuesday afternoon, though one subsequently indicated a spokesman would provide comment later. An email was also not immediately returned.
The DougCo's Future committee was formally registered with the state on July 11, according to public records, with the intent of raising money to support a recall of the four school board members elected in November. It was the latest twist in a simmering conflict in the county, and after its first two weeks, the committee reported raising more than $6,400 to support its efforts, according to public records. More than $230 was spent on expenses related to ActBlue, a left-leaning fundraising service.
By July 26, more than 120 people had contributed to the campaign. More than half of the total amount raised came from 20 donors, including two who contributed $500 apiece.
A recall has been discussed for months. The wave election of the four new members — Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Kaylee Winegar and Becky Myers — was greeted with both jubilation and concern in a school district and county divided by COVID-19 mitigation efforts. After then-Superintendent Corey Wise was ousted in controversial fashion in early February, the resistance to the board became more outspoken. One resident filed a lawsuit, which is still ongoing, while others launched Facebook groups and online petitions to support a potential recall of the board's new leaders.
Such an effort faced a difficult road: Those new members were elected by comfortable margins. It's unclear what's changed since the effort launched a month ago. The district's plans to ask voters to support a wage increase for teachers has been well known throughout this year and has been an undercurrent throughout the consternation within the district. Indeed, when Peterson and Williams told Wise they wanted to get rid of him, they mentioned the ballot measures and the need for stability as reasoning for why they wanted to oust him immediately, in January.