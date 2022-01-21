Denver Public Schools is considering closing and consolidating some schools as district enrollment continues to decline.

Superintendent Alex Marrero said during a board of education meeting Thursday that the decline in elementary level students began in 2015 and is an indicator for the future.

When students go elsewhere, money is allocated to other districts; the loss of 6,000 students would result in the loss of $78 million, Marrero said.

"The way that we are currently positioned in our declining enrollment is not sustainable long-term, so we'll have to make tough decisions," Marrero said during the meeting.

The closures and consolidations will go into effect during the 2024-2025 academic year. However, Marrero said there are some schools that are currently on "life support" and may not make it until then.

The district will begin the process by creating a committee with students, parents, teachers, principals and other community members who will decide what criteria should be used to determine if a school should close or consolidate.

Applications to join the committee opened Friday and can be found in the district's e-newsletter and online.

DPS, like many districts, saw a drastic decline in enrollment from the 2019-2020 school year to 2020-2021 as over 3,051 students left the district. While the numbers weren't as drastic this school year, the district is down 172 students from last year, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

According to the district's strategic regional analysis that was presented to the board of education last spring, each of Denver's 73 neighborhoods beside Central Park has declined or has a stable population of elementary age students.

Grant Ranch ECE-8 School had the largest decline in enrollment between 2016 and 2020 as it dropped 57%, according to the analysis. Harrington Elementary School was the only other school with a decline of over 50%.

Others like Cole Arts & Science Academy, Godsman Elementary School and Newlon Elementary School also saw at least a 40% decline in enrollment over the same period.

According to the report, enrollment is forecasted to increase in elementary and high schools in the far northeast region; high schools in the near northeast region; high schools in the northwest region; and high schools in the southeast region.

The highest increase in enrollment is projected for the high schools in the near northeast region with 11%, however, enrollment at the region's elementary and middle schools are anticipated to decline.