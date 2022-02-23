Corey Wise, the Douglas County School District superintendent swiftly fired earlier this month, has been hired to fill a temporary vacancy in JeffCo Public Schools for the rest of the academic year.
Wise is "temporarily" serving as a community superintendent with JeffCo Public Schools, a district spokesperson said Wednesday, filling a position left vacant when Dave Weiss was promoted to chief of schools there.
"Our community superintendents are part of the school leadership team and play a vital role in the success of our schools," the spokesperson said in an email. "They serve as a link between the schools, the community, and the district. In addition, they oversee school management and assist school staff with response to parental concerns, monitoring and evaluating school effectiveness, student achievement, and implementation of curriculum."
Wise's last day with Douglas County, where he spent 26 years, was Feb. 4. The board — with four newly elected members now controlling its direction — voted to fire him unilaterally, with a year's salary as severance. His dismissal has roiled the district, fracturing an already fragile board and community.
Lawyers representing Wise have already sent the district a letter instructing officials there to maintain a variety of records, signaling the former superintendent's intention to sue his ex-employer.