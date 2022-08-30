More than 5,400 Coloradans who attended Westwood College will have their federal student loans forgiven, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
In all, more than 79,000 students who took out federal loans to attend Westwood will have $1.5 billion in loans forgiven after the Education Department determined the college had "misled students about employment and salary prospects, transferability of credits, and its private institutional loan," the Colorado Attorney General's Office said in a statement. The Colorado share of those forgiven loans comes to more than $107 million.
The relief applies to students who attended Westwood between 2002 and 2015, and the federal government announced an initial forgiveness push last year.
The federal investigation by the Education Department found that Westwood "engaged in widespread misrepresentations about the value of its credentials for attendees' and graduates' employment prospects such that all borrowers who attended during the period described above are entitled to a full loan discharge," the agency said in a separate statement. Westwood shuttered in 2015 and was owned by Colorado-based Alta Colleges.
The Education Department said investigators in Colorado and Illinois provided "important evidence" against Westwood.