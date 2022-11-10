Five Denver schools recommended for closure could get a temporary reprieve.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced late Thursday that he was changing his recommendation. Out of 10 schools initially recommended for closure, five are still a high priority to close because they get the largest budget subsidies, he said in a press release.

The five schools Marrero is prioritizing for potential closure are:

• Denver Discovery School

• Schmitt Elementary

• Fairview Elementary

• International Academy of Denver at Harrington

• Math and Science Leadership Academy

Another five schools are still under consideration, Marrero said, but the district will continue to support them financially while “we more closely engage with their respective communities.”

Those five schools are:

• Colfax Elementary

• Columbian Elementary

• Palmer Elementary

• Eagleton Elementary

• Whittier ECE-8

The school board is set to vote on Marrero’s recommendation on Nov. 17.

“As a Denver resident, I understand the importance and value of neighborhood schools. I know many of our families have roots at schools that span generations,” Marrero said in a press release. “But I, as the superintendent of DPS, and our board of education have a fiduciary responsibility to all Denver residents.

“I take this responsibility seriously, and I want you to know I am committed to doing what is necessary to, as our strategic roadmap states, ensure Every Learner Thrives — today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”

In Denver, three school board members said publicly or in interviews with Chalkbeat that they planned to vote against Marrero’s plan to close 10 schools. Three others said they were undecided, and one declined to answer.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.