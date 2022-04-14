Corey Wise, the Douglas County school superintendent who was fired by the school board in February, has filed a civil rights complaint claiming he was illegally terminated for standing up for students and staff of color, the LGBTQ community and students with disabilities.
“I feel that I and we as a district were doing great things and the decision to terminate me without cause was illegal and wrong,” Wise told The Denver Gazette on Thursday. “When you work your whole career in education, it’s scary when you have a meeting and they tell you it’s over. You don’t sleep. You worry about what’s next. Waiting and going through this is hard.”
The complaint, filed Wednesday with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, says Wise was discriminated against by the conservative majority of the Douglas County school board for implementing a school mask mandate in 2021 in order to protect students who were more vulnerable to contracting a severe case of COVID-19, and for supporting the district’s equity policy.
According to the document: “Mr. Wise advocated for all children and staff — no matter their circumstances — to have a fair shot at success and an equal opportunity to thrive in school. This entailed advocating for changes, policies, and practices, to make sure students with protected characteristics enjoyed equal access to resources and opportunities during the pandemic and in a school district that historically struggled — and continues to struggle — with equity.”
When Wise was fired, the board's four conservative members said Wise’s leadership didn't align with their vision for the district and they could no longer work with him. Three days after the firing, school board President Mike Peterson and board member Kaylee Winegar gave an exclusive interview to Fox News Channel explaining their move.
"We took the democratic process of having a vote, and the vote was that the majority of the board want things a certain way," Winegar said. "Unfortunately, they [the board's other three members] make it a battle every time you go in there."
Last month, the board chose Erin Kane, a charter school leader who previously served as interim Douglas County school superintendent, to lead the district. The vote was 4-3, with the board's conservative members supporting Kane.
Wise said he was blindsided by his termination. He told The Denver Gazette that the board's conservative majority didn’t give any indication that they wanted him gone until a meeting a week before he was fired. Wise said that’s when Peterson and Vice President Christy Williams gave him an ultimatum: Resign or face termination.
“That Friday morning meeting was the first time I thought my job was in jeopardy. When they made those statements of an ultimatum … that’s when it became clear,” Wise said. “It’s retaliatory, it’s not right and it breaks apart the community and our district.”
The complaint does not mention the amount of money sought by Wise, but does say he suffered emotional distress from the termination. It also says the majority of the school board has "spread inaccurate, misleading, and malicious information about Mr. Wise and his job performance."
One of Wise's attorneys, Iris Halpern, said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s first duty will be to investigate the claim. “We have not requested damages at this stage,” said Halpern. “If they find violation, they will try to seek relief.”
The Douglas County School District did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
Wise, who had two and a half years left on his contract with Douglas County when he was fired, has taken a job with the Cherry Creek School District as interim assistant superintendent for educational operations for the next school year, district spokeswoman Abbe Smith said.
Wise's other attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, told The Denver Gazette that Wise will start his new job in July. In the meantime, he has been working as the community superintendent for the Jefferson County School District.
Wise said he still cares about the Douglas County School District, where he worked as a teacher and then as superintendent for 25 years. "They had a plan and it’s unfortunate it’s not about kids. … It’s about their backers. It's not what’s good for a school district and our community."