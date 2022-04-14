Corey Wise, the Douglas County school superintendent who was fired by the school board in February, has filed a civil rights complaint claiming he was illegally terminated for standing up for students and staff of color, the LGBTQ community and students with disabilities.
The complaint, filed Wednesday with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, says Wise was discriminated against by the conservative majority of the Douglas County school board for implementing a school mask mandate in 2021 to protect students who were more vulnerable to contracting a severe case of COVID-19, and for supporting the district’s equity policy.
According to the lawsuit: “Mr. Wise advocated for all children and staff — no matter their circumstances — to have a fair shot at success and an equal opportunity to thrive in school. This entailed advocating for changes, policies, and practices, to make sure students with protected characteristics enjoyed equal access to resources and opportunities during the pandemic and in a school district that historically struggled — and continues to struggle — with equity.”
During the time that Wise was fired, the 4-3 board majority said that they had lost trust in Wise’s ability to align with their vision for the district and they could no longer work with him. During the Feb. 4 meeting when Wise was terminated,
The EEOC complaint does not mention the amount of money sought by Wise, but does mention that he suffered emotional distress from the termination, stipulating that the majority Douglas County School Board Directors "have spread inaccurate, misleading, and malicious information about Mr. Wise and his job performance."
EEOC can impose financial penalties for civil rights law violations.
The Douglas County School District did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
Wise, who had two and a half years left on his contract with Douglas County when he was fired, has taken a job with the Cherry Creek School District as interim assistant superintendent for educational operations for the next school year, district spokeswoman Abbe Smith said.
Wise's attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, told the Gazette that Wise will start his new job in July.