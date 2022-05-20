A spring snowstorm on Friday forced Denver area schools to move their graduation ceremonies indoors.
Commencements for Broomfield, Monarch, Centaurus and Peak to Peak high schools were moved to the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, according to the Boulder Valley School District.
Boulder High School's ceremony was moved to Sunday morning but will be held at Recht Field, according to the district.
Other ceremonies for graduates of Chatfield and Columbine high schools were moved from Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre to the Denver Coliseum on Friday.