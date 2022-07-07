Colorado spent more than $1.5 billion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on education, with the majority being allocated to K-12 schools, according to the Colorado Health Institute.
Denver Public Schools, the states largest district, received $395.5 million in COVID relief funds, including $210 million from ARPA, according to the district.
The majority of the initial $92.7 million given to the district through the Coronavirus Relief Fund and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) went to district-run schools to assist operations during the pandemic.
In the latest two rounds of funding, the district received $302.8 million from ESSER II and III, according to the district.
The Department of Education's Office of Elementary and Secondary Education requires these funds to be allocated to programs, such as accelerated learning, social motional and mental health needs, assist in safe reopening and improved air quality by the end of the 2023-2024 school year, according to the department.
The district will allocate 62% of these funds on student and school support programs by 2024. This includes funding virtual programming and accounting for enrollment loss, compensatory education, accelerated learning programs and direct to school allocations, according to the district.
Nineteen-percent of the funds, or $39.9 million, will be used for air quality and operation services, while an additional 15% will go towards financial stabilization through COVID-19..
The remaining $9.4 million will be spent on lessons learned and adjustments, according to the district.
The largest allocation of funds, $30 million, will go toward approved expenses for general operations and fiscal health, which is apart of the district's financial stabilization category.
The remaining $272.8 million will be spent this way:
- $28.7 million for accelerated learning
- $28.7 million for direct to school allocations
- $25.1 million for virtual programing and enrollment loss
- $25 million for ventilation and air quality
- $12.2 million for food service and child care subsidies
- $12.1 million for compensatory education
- $10 million for technology
- $9.9 million for staff retention and recruitment
- $9.4 million for lessons learned and adjustments
- $8.1 million to support student academic growth
- $4.2 million for addressing student and family social, emotional and mental health needs
- $1.6 million for physical health and safety
Additional information regarding the district's spending can be found here.