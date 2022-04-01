FILE - The name of President Abraham Lincoln is seen on a rare, restored copy of the 13th Amendment that ended slavery, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011, in Chicago. Slavery in the U.S. officially ended in 1865 with the ratification of the 13th Amendment. Union Army General William Sherman promised compensation to freed slaves in the form of land and mules to farm it — hence the phrase “40 acres and a mule” — after the North’s victory over the South in the Civil War. But President Andrew Johnson took away the offer.