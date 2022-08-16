FILE - ITT Technical Institute campus seen closed after ITT Educational Services announced that the school had ceased operating, Sept. 6, 2016, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Students who used federal loans to attend ITT Technical Institute as far back as 2005 will automatically get that debt canceled. This comes after authorities found “widespread and pervasive misrepresentations” at the defunct for-profit college chain. The Biden administration says the action will cancel $3.9 billion in federal student debt for 208,000 borrowers.