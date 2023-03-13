Faced with declining enrollment and school closures, the JeffCo Board of Education last week approved a move to offload two campuses with either a long-term lease or sale.

The two campuses — Allendale and Zerger Elementary schools — were listed last week as available for lease or sale. Allendale is at 5900 Oak Street, Arvada, and Zerger is at 9050 Field St., Broomfield.

About 19 campuses are under consideration.

Campbell and Sheridan Green Elementary schools will not be “surplused” for sale or lease, according to the district.

District officials have yet to decide the fate of more than a dozen other schools.

Any funds from the sale or lease of a property are restricted to capital use or for facility projects and improvements, JeffCo Board President Stephanie Schooley said in a letter emailed to the district community.

Allendale and Zerger could be leased or sold as early as the late summer or early fall, Schooley said.

Enrollment across the state is shrinking. Since 2019, school districts have lost about roughly 30,000 students, according to Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

Like many other school districts, JeffCo is shedding students.

Enrollment peaked in Jefferson County in the 2015-2016 school year at 86,708 students, CDE data shows. The district has lost more than 9,500 students since then.

Three schools are already vacant and 16 more are set to shutter at the end of the academic year.

